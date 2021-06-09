$613.21 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce $613.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $622.00 million. Waters posted sales of $519.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.09. 225,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,683. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $326.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.