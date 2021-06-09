$622.69 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce $622.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.90 million and the lowest is $610.00 million. Woodward reported sales of $523.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,383 shares of company stock worth $2,359,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

