$651.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report sales of $651.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.80 million to $653.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $584.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million.

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,064. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. 1,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

