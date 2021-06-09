684 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $292.49 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.75 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.54. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,455. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.