$7.15 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $7.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 341.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $28.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

