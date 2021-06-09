$769.19 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $769.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $1.42 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.71. 8,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

