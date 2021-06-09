7,759 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 241,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600,182. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

