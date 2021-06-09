787,000 Shares in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Purchased by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 787,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000. Acies Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 2.92% of Acies Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACAC. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,081. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Acies Acquisition Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

