$823.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $823.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.40 million and the lowest is $815.51 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.40. 559,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,814. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

