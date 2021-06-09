944,395 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 944,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRNGU. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

NASDAQ SRNGU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 2,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

