A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Roger Alexander White Purchases 28 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($195.71).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Roger Alexander White purchased 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.80 ($198.33).

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAG. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

