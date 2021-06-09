ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.28

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.17, with a volume of 821045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

