Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $9.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.59 billion and the highest is $10.50 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.77 billion to $41.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.72 billion to $41.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

