ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. 3,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

