ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ABM Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

ABM traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. 497,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,904. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

