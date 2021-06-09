Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

