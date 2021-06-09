Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $38,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

