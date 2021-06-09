Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Owens & Minor worth $43,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,167 shares of company stock worth $4,046,950 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $49.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

