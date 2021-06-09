Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 162,428 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $65,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Autohome by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Autohome by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Autohome by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

