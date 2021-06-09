Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,312,531 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Infosys worth $82,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,596,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,892,000 after purchasing an additional 153,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 130,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,761,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

