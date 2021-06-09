Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,618 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,234,270 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of HP worth $33,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $6,810,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

