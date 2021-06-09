Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Front Barnett Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.9% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,036. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.