accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $668.22

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 668.22 ($8.73) and traded as high as GBX 714 ($9.33). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 686 ($8.96), with a volume of 32,378 shares.

ACSO has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities cut shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of £282.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 668.22.

In other news, insider Steve Brown bought 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

