Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Acciona alerts:

ACXIF stock remained flat at $$173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62. Acciona has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.