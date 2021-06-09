Adam Tomasi Sells 2,487 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allakos alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $2,435,600.00.

ALLK stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.