Adams Wealth Management Acquires 252 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

