Adams Wealth Management Buys 25 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:WTM traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,136.00. 19,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,246. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

