Adams Wealth Management Has $1 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.22. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $158.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

