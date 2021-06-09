Adams Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

