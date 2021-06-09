Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

ADEVF stock remained flat at $$16.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Adevinta Asa has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98.

About Adevinta Asa

