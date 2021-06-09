Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor Sells 16,466 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $198,579.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $214,716.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $252,588.44.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 715.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $13,709,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $355,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

