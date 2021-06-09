adidas (FRA:ADS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €299.25 ($352.06). adidas shares last traded at €296.60 ($348.94), with a volume of 325,720 shares changing hands.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €301.44 ($354.63).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

