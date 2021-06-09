adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $203.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $180.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.20. adidas has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

