Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Decreases Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. trimmed its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314,463 shares during the period. Limbach makes up approximately 6.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Limbach worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 179.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 102,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,826. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMB. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

