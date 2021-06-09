Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

