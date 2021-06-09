Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,363 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOCS stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

