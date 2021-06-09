Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,639 Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter.

GHYB opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

