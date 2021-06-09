Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.