Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $121,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

