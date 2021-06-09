Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $192,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 469.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

CRI opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

