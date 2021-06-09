Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $148,000 in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Well by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,886 shares of company stock worth $10,953,356 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

AMWL opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

