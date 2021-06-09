Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.