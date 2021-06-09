Advisory Research Inc. Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.18% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,559. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

