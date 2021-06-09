Advisory Research Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,685. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

