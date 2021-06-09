Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.29. 772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

