Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.50% of Addus HomeCare worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,868. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

