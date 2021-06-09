Advisory Research Inc. Sells 29,848 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of PotlatchDeltic worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 1,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

