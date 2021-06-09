Advisory Research Inc. Sells 572,744 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572,744 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 122,452 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,754 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.80. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

