Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.34. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 103,913 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

