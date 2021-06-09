Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.47. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$40.18, with a volume of 76,357 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFN shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.19. The firm has a market cap of C$754.46 million and a PE ratio of -2,678.67.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3874069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

